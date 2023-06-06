All Time Low & Mayday Parade - MegaCorp Pavillion

× Expand MegaCorp Pavillion

ALL TIME LOW, MAYDAY PARADE, GAMES WE PLAY - MegaCorp Pavillion

ALL TIME LOW has announced a headlining North American tour starting this May with support from MAYDAY PARADE and GAMES WE PLAY.

ALL TIME LOW will be coming fresh off of their headlining UK/EU tour which is set to kick off on February 19th in Madrid, the North American Tour kicks off May 18th in Nashville Tennessee, hitting major cities along the way including Salt Lake City UT, Austin TX, Pittsburgh PA, Richmond VA and more.

The band is also fresh off the heels of dropping their latest single "TELL ME I'M ALIVE", the second single and title track off of their brand-new album set to drop on March 17th 2023, with the first single entitled "Sleepwalking" which dropped at the tail end of 2022.

For more information, please call 859.900.2294 or visit promowestlive.com/