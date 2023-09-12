× Expand MegaCorp Pavillion

An Evening With Ween - MegaCorp Pavillion

Gene and Dean Ween reunited with drummer Claude Coleman, Jr., bassist Dave Dreiwitz, and keyboardist Glenn McClelland for a Colorado Residency in 2016. Though the band have been on the road for multiple-night stands since then, they haven’t embarked on a proper tour until now. The newly announced 14-show trek follows a brief string of April dates and kicks off on July 28th in Los Angeles. After that, Ween will head to Kansas City, Chicago, New York, and the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado before wrapping on September 16th in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

