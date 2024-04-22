× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens The Weird and Wonderful World of Plant/Insect Mutualisms – Virtual

$25 - $35 per person.

For #EarthDay2024, Julia Kachanova, University of Louisville PhD Biology student, leads this discussion of the amazing and surprising ways plants and insects have evolved together for pollination, protection, and seed dispersal, and how both parties benefit from the interactions. Zoom login will be sent before the session. As this is a virtual workshop, friends and family can watch together under one login.

