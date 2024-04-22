The Weird and Wonderful World of Plant/Insect Mutualisms – Virtual

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

 The Weird and Wonderful World of Plant/Insect Mutualisms – Virtual

$25 - $35 per person.

For #EarthDay2024, Julia Kachanova, University of Louisville PhD Biology student, leads this discussion of the amazing and surprising ways plants and insects have evolved together for pollination, protection, and seed dispersal, and how both parties benefit from the interactions. Zoom login will be sent before the session. As this is a virtual workshop, friends and family can watch together under one login.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Home & Garden, Parents, Workshops
502.241.4788
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Weird and Wonderful World of Plant/Insect Mutualisms – Virtual - 2024-04-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Weird and Wonderful World of Plant/Insect Mutualisms – Virtual - 2024-04-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Weird and Wonderful World of Plant/Insect Mutualisms – Virtual - 2024-04-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Weird and Wonderful World of Plant/Insect Mutualisms – Virtual - 2024-04-22 18:00:00 ical