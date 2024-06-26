× Expand Newport on the Levee Wellness on the Levee

Relax and Rejuvenate on the Levee!

Join fellow fitness enthusiasts for our weekly class with Newport Fitness and unwind amidst the beautiful skyline.

Upcoming Classes:

Wednesdays, June 19th + 26th

Wednesdays, July 10th, 17th, 24th + 31st

Wednesdays, August 7th, 14th, 21st + 28th

Classes are complimentary to attend.

For more information call (859) 291-0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com/events/wellness-on-the-levee/