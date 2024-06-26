Wellness on the Levee

Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071

Relax and Rejuvenate on the Levee!

Join fellow fitness enthusiasts for our weekly class with Newport Fitness and unwind amidst the beautiful skyline.

Upcoming Classes:

Wednesdays, June 19th + 26th

Wednesdays, July 10th, 17th, 24th + 31st

Wednesdays, August 7th, 14th, 21st + 28th

Classes are complimentary to attend.

For more information call (859) 291-0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com/events/wellness-on-the-levee/

Fitness
