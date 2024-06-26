Wellness on the Levee
Newport on the Levee 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky 41071
Wellness on the Levee
Wellness on the Levee
Relax and Rejuvenate on the Levee!
Join fellow fitness enthusiasts for our weekly class with Newport Fitness and unwind amidst the beautiful skyline.
Upcoming Classes:
Wednesdays, June 19th + 26th
Wednesdays, July 10th, 17th, 24th + 31st
Wednesdays, August 7th, 14th, 21st + 28th
Classes are complimentary to attend.
For more information call (859) 291-0550 or visit newportonthelevee.com/events/wellness-on-the-levee/