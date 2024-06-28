× Expand West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market Antique Show - 2024 West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market

Calling all collectors, purveyors, and antique/vintage lovers! The West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market will be held in Madisonville at the West Kentucky Archery Complex on June 28th and 29th. Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission is proud to host the event and showcase quality antique and vintage dealers from across the region.

“There will be a wide variety of items available for shoppers, including vintage advertising, collectibles, fine antiques, country store items, vintage goods, glassware, and more,” said Colbi Ferguson, Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission Communications Director.

“This event is being held in conjunction with the Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale,” said Tricia Noel, Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Executive Director. “The location of this Antique and Vintage Market falls right in the middle of the 150 - mile Highway 41 Sale providing a strategic opportunity for the vendors as well as shoppers.”

The West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market is indoors and will be free to the public. “With price points for all budgets, we invite you to come out and shop!” said Ferguson.

Held rain or shine as vendor spaces will be located indoors. The event will take place from 8 am to 3 pm on Friday, June 28th and on Saturday, June 29th. The West Kentucky Archery Complex is located at 3100 Grapevine Rd. in Madisonville, KY.

For dealer applications or additional information, call the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission at 270.821.4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/west-kentucky-antique-vintage-market-3/