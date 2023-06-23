× Expand West KY Antique & Vintage Market Antique Show - 1 West KY Antique & Vintage Market

West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market

West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market Coming to Madisonville

Applications Now Open!

MADISONVILLE, KY. – Calling all collectors, purveyors, and antique/vintage lovers! The first West Kentucky Antique & Vintage Market will be held in Madisonville at the West Kentucky Archery Complex on June 23rd and 24th during the Highway 41 Yard Sale. Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission is proud to host the event and showcase antique and vintage dealers from across the region.

“We are currently seeking dealers for the event,” said Colbi Ferguson, Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission Communications Director, “We hope to have a wide variety of items available for shoppers, including vintage advertising, collectibles, fine antiques, country store items, vintage goods, glassware, and more!” It is a juried event, so dealers wishing to participate must complete an application. Once approved, booth fees are FREE with a refundable deposit to hold the dealer space! Applications are available below and must be submitted before May 19th. Additional dealer information and FAQS are available on the application.

“This event is being held in conjunction with the Annual Highway 41 Yard Sale,” said Tricia Noel, Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Executive Director. “The location of this Antique and Vintage Market falls right in the middle of the 150 - mile Highway 41 Sale providing a strategic opportunity for the vendors as well as shoppers.” The event will also be marketed across the state and tri-state area.

The West Kentucky Antique & Vintage market will be open free to the public. “With price points for all budgets, we invite you to come out and shop!” said Ferguson. More information for shoppers will be available closer to the event, including an event map and dealer spotlights.

Held rain or shine as some vendor spaces will be located indoors. Concessions will be available on-site. The event will take place from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday, June 23rd and from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday, June 24th.

For additional information, call the Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission at 270.821.4171. or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/west-kentucky-antique-vintage-market/