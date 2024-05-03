Western Kentucky Speedway- 6th Annual King of the Bluegrass

Western Kentucky Speedway 1245 Happy Ln, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join the Western Kentucky Speedway for their 6th Annual King of the Bluegrass! They will be holding all regular classes (CRUSA Street Stock, Factory Stock, Rusty Bolt, Min Stock, and Economies.)

3 pm- Pits open

4 pm- Stands open

5 pm- Draw close

5:15 pm- Drivers meeting

5:45 pm- Qualifying

Pit Pass Adult: $35/Ages 3-10: $10/Under 3: free

General Admission Adult: $12/10 & Under: free

For more information, please visit racewks.com/

Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports
270.836.6353
