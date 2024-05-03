Western Kentucky Speedway- 6th Annual King of the Bluegrass
to
Western Kentucky Speedway 1245 Happy Ln, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Western Kentucky Speedway- 6th Annual King of the Bluegrass
Western Kentucky Speedway- 6th Annual King of the Bluegrass
Western Kentucky Speedway- 6th Annual King of the Bluegrass
Join the Western Kentucky Speedway for their 6th Annual King of the Bluegrass! They will be holding all regular classes (CRUSA Street Stock, Factory Stock, Rusty Bolt, Min Stock, and Economies.)
3 pm- Pits open
4 pm- Stands open
5 pm- Draw close
5:15 pm- Drivers meeting
5:45 pm- Qualifying
Pit Pass Adult: $35/Ages 3-10: $10/Under 3: free
General Admission Adult: $12/10 & Under: free
For more information, please visit racewks.com/