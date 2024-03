Ă— Expand Western Kentucky Speedway- Summer Showdown Western Kentucky Speedway- Summer Showdown

Western Kentucky Speedway- Summer Showdown

Join the Western Kentucky Speedway for their Summer Showdown!

3 pm- Pits open

4 pm- Stands open

5 pm- Draw close

5:15 pm- Drivers meeting

5:45 pm- Qualifying

Pit Pass Adult: $35/Ages 3-10: $10/Under 3: free

General Admission Adult: $12/10 & Under: free

For more information, please visit racewks.com/