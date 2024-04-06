× Expand Western Kentucky Speedway- UMP Modifieds Western Kentucky Speedway- UMP Modifieds

Join the Western Kentucky Speedway for another night of racing! $1,000 to win ump modifieds and all regular classes (Crusa Street Stock, Factory Stock, Rusty Bolt, Min Stock, and Economies.)

3 pm- Pits open

4 pm- Stands open

5 pm- Draw close

5:15 pm- Drivers meeting

5:45 pm- Qualifying

Pit Pass Adult: $35/Ages 3-10: $10/Under 3: free

General Admission Adult: $12/10 & Under: free

For more information, please visit racewks.com/?fbclid=IwAR0FgzSfv57d8FXxubhNYamjM7XVl1Dxw2WvFKokbjWm7spyr__CtztmGgQ