WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays - Louisville

Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park are proud to announce the 21st season of Louisville’s favorite concert series, WFPK Waterfront Wednesday. 

The WFPK Waterfront Wednesday free concert series is back with a fresh lineup of artists.

April 26

May 31

June 28

July 26

August 30

September 27

For more information, please visit lpm.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
