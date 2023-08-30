WFPK Waterfront Wednesdays - Louisville
Waterfront Park Witherspoon Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville and Waterfront Park are proud to announce the 21st season of Louisville’s favorite concert series, WFPK Waterfront Wednesday.
The WFPK Waterfront Wednesday free concert series is back with a fresh lineup of artists.
April 26
May 31
June 28
July 26
August 30
September 27
For more information, please visit lpm.org
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs