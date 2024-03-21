× Expand Hermitage Farm Whiskey Files at Hermitage Farm

The Whiskey Files returns to Hermitage Farm! Carson Taylor of Peerless Distilling Co. will talk about how he and his son Corky have revived the Peerless heritage, now in its fifth generation. They have restored history by designing and rebuilding the remarkable distillery as it exists in downtown Louisville today. The Peerless distillery is now a state-of-the-art facility with cutting edge technology. Enjoy some great bourbon, food and company for this special event. The Whiskey Files events are unique, discussion-based sittings with guest speakers from all across the whiskey industry of America. Speakers will share their stories and personal experiences from working in the whiskey trade, as well as lead conversations about its continued growth and innovation.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/