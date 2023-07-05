Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series - 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Whiskey Wednesday is back! Brought to you by Kentucky Artisan Distillery, Jefferson's Bourbon and Oldham Gardens. Live music every Wednesday at Oldham Gardens with signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing, as well as tasty treats. from the Backside Grill. Lineup includes: July 5, Wicker Frog; July 12, Stephen Farrior; July 26, R & R 3; and July 26, MVP.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/