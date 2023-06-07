Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series

Whiskey Wednesday is back! Brought to you by Kentucky Artisan Distillery, Jefferson's Bourbon and Oldham Gardens. Live music every Wednesday at Oldham Gardens with signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing, as well as tasty treats. from the Backside Grill. Lineup includes: June 7, R&R 3; June 14, Fade II Gray; June 21, Andrew Lee; and June 28, Joe D’Amato.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parents
502.482.3373
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-07 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-07 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-07 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-14 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-21 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens - 2023-06-28 19:00:00 ical