Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
Whiskey Wednesday is back! Brought to you by Kentucky Artisan Distillery, Jefferson's Bourbon and Oldham Gardens. Live music every Wednesday at Oldham Gardens with signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing, as well as tasty treats. from the Backside Grill. Lineup includes: June 7, R&R 3; June 14, Fade II Gray; June 21, Andrew Lee; and June 28, Joe D’Amato.
For more information, please call 502.482.3373