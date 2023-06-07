Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series at 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens

× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Whiskey Wednesday Concert Series

Whiskey Wednesday is back! Brought to you by Kentucky Artisan Distillery, Jefferson's Bourbon and Oldham Gardens. Live music every Wednesday at Oldham Gardens with signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing, as well as tasty treats. from the Backside Grill. Lineup includes: June 7, R&R 3; June 14, Fade II Gray; June 21, Andrew Lee; and June 28, Joe D’Amato.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373