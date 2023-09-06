Whiskey Wednesdays at Oldham Gardens

× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens

The September music lineup for Whiskey Wednesday’s at Oldham Gardens is here: September 6- Wicker Frog; September 13- Jay Stewart; September 20- Bill Clark & The Route 15 Band; September 27- Joe D’ Amato. Brought to you by Kentucky Artisan Distillery, Jefferson’s Bourbon and Oldham Gardens. Enjoy signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing as well as tasty treats from the Backside Grill.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/