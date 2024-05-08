Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

May 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th

Make plans to head to Oldham Gardens on Wednesdays beginning May 8th -October 30th for Whiskey Wednesday! Enjoy an electrifying evening of music and spirits at this weekly concert series. Immerse yourself in a captivating blend of live performances while indulging in an exquisite selection of Jefferson’s products.

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parents
