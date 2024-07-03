Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
3rd Turn Oldham Gardens
FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.
Make plans to head to Oldham Gardens for Wednesdays. Enjoy an electrifying evening of music and spirits at this weekly concert series. Immerse yourself in a captivating blend of live performances while indulging in an exquisite selection of Jefferson’s products.
Lineup includes:
July 3 – Tyler Embry
July 10 – Zeno Jones
July 17 – Joe D’Amato
July 24 – R & R 3
July 31 – Allen Lane
For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit 3rdturnbrewing.com