× Expand 3rd Turn Oldham Gardens July and AUg Whiskey Wednesday - 1 Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens

Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Make plans to head to Oldham Gardens for Wednesdays. Enjoy an electrifying evening of music and spirits at this weekly concert series. Immerse yourself in a captivating blend of live performances while indulging in an exquisite selection of Jefferson’s products.

Lineup includes:

July 3 – Tyler Embry

July 10 – Zeno Jones

July 17 – Joe D’Amato

July 24 – R & R 3

July 31 – Allen Lane

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit 3rdturnbrewing.com