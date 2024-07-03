Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens

to

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Make plans to head to Oldham Gardens for Wednesdays. Enjoy an electrifying evening of music and spirits at this weekly concert series. Immerse yourself in a captivating blend of live performances while indulging in an exquisite selection of Jefferson’s products.

Lineup includes:

July 3 – Tyler Embry

July 10 – Zeno Jones

July 17 – Joe D’Amato

July 24 – R & R 3

July 31 – Allen Lane

For more information, please call 502.482.3373 or visit 3rdturnbrewing.com

Info

3rd Turn Oldham Gardens 6300 Old Lagrange Rd, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parents
502.482.3373
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-03 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-10 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-17 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-17 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-17 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-24 18:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-31 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-31 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-31 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens - 2024-07-31 18:00:00 ical