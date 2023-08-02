Whiskey Wednesday at Oldham Gardens

August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30 from 6 – 9 pm.

FREE admission/cost for food and drinks.

Whiskey Wednesday is back! Brought to you by Kentucky Artisan Distillery, Jefferson's Bourbon and Oldham Gardens. Live music every Wednesday at Oldham Gardens with signature cocktails and beer from 3rd Turn Brewing, as well as tasty treats. from the Backside Grill. Lineup includes: August 2, Joe D’Amato; August 9, Zeno Jones; August 16, Jay Stewart; August 23, MVP; and August 30, R & R 3.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/