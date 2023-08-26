American Whiskey Festival | August 26

Known for having one of the world's largest collections of American whiskies, Watch Hill Proper Bourbon Bar & Kitchen will host its inaugural American Whiskey Festival on Saturday, August 26, at the Norton Common's North Village Square. The event will take place from 3pm to 10pm and offers three different ticket options. Free admission includes access to live music and food trucks, while a $35 Whiskey Garden Ticket includes access to all whiskey samples from participating distilleries. A $150 VIP Ticket includes all-inclusive food and adult beverages and access to Watch Hill Proper and the Whiskey Garden.

