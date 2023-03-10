Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo

× Expand Louisville Zoo Louisville Zoo's Wild Lights entrance

Experience Wild Lights: Around the World – with NEW lanterns at the Louisville Zoo!

This event runs every Thursday through Sunday from March 10-May 21.

EARLY BIRD Pricing: March 10 - 31

Our popular lantern festival is back in a WHOLE NEW WAY! Experience unique locations from around the world as you stroll through the Zoo under the light of enormous, handcrafted, silk-covered lanterns. Don’t miss the thrilling sights of the region’s largest lantern festival with thousands of lanterns aglow with more than 50,000 LED light bulbs.

Dramatic archways illuminate the way on a magical journey encompassing the famous landmarks, flora and fauna of six continents. From the Leaning Tower of Pisa to the Sydney Opera House, to the Hall of Supreme Harmony and the Great Sphinx of Giza, displays celebrating these breathtaking global sites will amaze guests of all ages. Feast your eyes on dramatic cultural displays celebrating the rich heritage and craftsmanship of lantern artisans. Engage with interactive, animated and color-changing displays. Commemorate your visit with awe-inspiring photos at our stunning photo opportunity locations. Kids (and kids at heart) can become part of the magic while swaying on our glowing moonlight swings or exploring the panda game station! The wonder of Wild Lights is sure to create glowing smiles and bright, everlasting memories.

March 10 – May 21, 2023; Thursdays – Sundays*

* Open nightly April 3 – 7 for spring break

Wild Lights: Around the World is sponsored by Bob Ray Company, LG&E and KU Foundation, Norton Children’s and Neil and Jane MacDonald Family.

For more information call (502) 459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/wildlights.