Louisville Zoo Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo runs through May 19, 2024

Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo is excited to announce the return of its popular lantern festival. Back for the fifth year with a lineup of new lanterns, Wild Lights runs select nights March 23 through May 19. Tickets are on sale now at louisvillezoo.org/wildlights.

Wild Lights guests will venture through the Zoo’s 1.4-mile path and experience hand-crafted, illuminated art displays. The event will feature more than 60 individual displays in themed areas depicting nature, coral reefs and Chinese mythology. Select area highlights include a blooming morning glory corridor, a 23-foot-tall octopus and a walk-through phoenix tunnel. Interactive lanterns invite guests to enhance the experience by powering lantern movements, competing in games and more.This 38-night immersive event features live cultural performances including Chinese folk dances, acrobatics and more. There will also be unique handcrafted goods available for purchase along with snacks and cocktails by Service Systems Associates — the Zoo’s food and amenity vendor.

For more information, please visit louisvillezoo.org/wildlights2024