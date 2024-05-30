× Expand Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo Wild Lights at the Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo is excited to announce the extension of Wild Lights, now glowing through June 16, 2024.

Wild Lights features a 1.4-mile trail adorned with more than 60 hand-crafted illuminated art displays depicting scenes from nature, coral reefs and figures from Chinese mythology. Guests will enjoy a beautiful outdoor stroll complete with live cultural performances nightly including agility and acrobatics, mask-changing and more. Special handcrafted goods, Asian-inspired food and craft cocktails are available for purchase during festival evenings. Wild Lights is wheelchair and stroller friendly and runs from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday nights. Event capacity is limited; the Zoo recommends guests reserve desired dates early.

For more information, please call 502.459.2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/wildlights2024