Ă— Expand Emily Toadvine Tom Tye stirs his entry in the 2022 Wilderness Trail Distillery Charity Chili Cook-Off to benefit Danville Kiwanis programs for Youth and senior citizens. This year's event is Sept. 23.

Wilderness Trail Distillery Charity Chili Cook-Off

Join us for a chili competition for a good cause. The sixth annual Charity Chili Cook-Off benefits Danville Kiwanis programs for youth and senior citizens.

For more information, please visit wildernesstraildistillery.com/event