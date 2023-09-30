× Expand Winders Farm Haunted Manor & Ghost Walks Winders Farm Haunted Manor & Ghost Walks

Winders Farm Haunted Manor & Ghost Walks

This event will be occurring every Friday & Saturday from 7pm-10pm through the end of October.

Get ready to have your spine tingled and your heart racing! Explore the dark and eerie corners of our haunted house, where ghosts and ghouls lurk around every corner. But the scares don’t stop there – head out on a spine-tingling ghost walk. This is the ultimate Halloween experience for thrill-seekers and horror fans alike – if you dare to join us!

$10 for the Haunted House and $10 for the ghost walk. $20 per person for both. No photography inside Windermere Manor but photos can be taken outside and during the ghost walk (no flash photography).