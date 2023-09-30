Winders Farm Haunted Manor & Ghost Walks

to

Winder's Farm 127 Flat Creek St., Mortons Gap, Kentucky 42440

 Winders Farm Haunted Manor & Ghost Walks

This event will be occurring every Friday & Saturday from 7pm-10pm through the end of October.

Get ready to have your spine tingled and your heart racing! Explore the dark and eerie corners of our haunted house, where ghosts and ghouls lurk around every corner. But the scares don’t stop there – head out on a spine-tingling ghost walk. This is the ultimate Halloween experience for thrill-seekers and horror fans alike – if you dare to join us!

$10 for the Haunted House and $10 for the ghost walk. $20 per person for both. No photography inside Windermere Manor but photos can be taken outside and during the ghost walk (no flash photography).

Info

Winder's Farm 127 Flat Creek St., Mortons Gap, Kentucky 42440
Leisure & Recreation, Vacation & Holiday
to
Google Calendar - Winders Farm Haunted Manor & Ghost Walks - 2023-09-30 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winders Farm Haunted Manor & Ghost Walks - 2023-09-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winders Farm Haunted Manor & Ghost Walks - 2023-09-30 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winders Farm Haunted Manor & Ghost Walks - 2023-09-30 19:00:00 ical