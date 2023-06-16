Wine and Words at La Vigne Wine Bar

Wine and Words

$30 per person/Reservations required.

Join the Oldham County History Center at La Vigne Wine Bar in La Grange, located at 111 N First Ave., in La Grange to commemorate Juneteenth with a presentation on Elisha Green by author Randolph Paul Runyon. Tickets include a charcuterie board and a glass of wine with the program.

Reservations are required by calling 502.222.0826.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

