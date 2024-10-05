× Expand Wings Over Western Kentucky Wings Over Western Kentucky

Wings Over Western Kentucky

The City of Madisonville along with Madisonville Regional Airport, is proud to host the 2nd Annual Wings Over Western Kentucky Air Show. This will be an exciting family event on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The event is free and open to the public, starting at 10:00 am, and will feature a variety of exciting aviation acts along with static display aircraft. This year’s show will have some new additions you won’t want to miss!

There will be local food and dessert vendors along with a kid’s area, making it a great day for the whole family. Be sure to arrive early to get parked and enjoy the local vendors before the flying display begins. Don’t forget to bring your own chairs to enjoy the show!

Wings Over Western Kentucky is an exciting and unique event that features both modern and historical aircraft, and visitors will be treated to a truly memorable experience. The City of Madisonville can’t wait to see you at the Madisonville Regional Airport on October 5, 2024 for this spectacular event!

For more information call 270-824-2100 or visit wingsoverwesternkentucky.com