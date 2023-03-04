Winter Birding at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve Winter Birding

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free

Meet at the Picnic Pavilions behind the Nature Center at Creasey Mahan where naturalist Jacob Crider will lead participants on a winter birding walk to explore the Little Huckleberry Creek trail corridor in search of yellow-bellied sapsuckers, golden-crowned kinglets, nuthatches, and brown creepers. Find year-round residents like cardinals, robins, mockingbirds, lots of woodpeckers, chickadees, and many more wonderful birds. Wear comfortable shoes/Moderate to easy hike. Bring binoculars, camera or smartphone, and plenty of curiosity.

For more information, please call 502.228.4362