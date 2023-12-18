Winter Break Camp: My Old Kentucky Home for the Holidays

This winter break we want YOU to help us keep morale high for those who are far from their “Old Kentucky” home this holiday season! Investigate Kentucky’s own historic traditions during the holiday and see how service men and women have modified them. Share traditional treats consumed by military personnel by making your own chocolates. Perform USO-style seasonal carols to get friends and family in the holiday spirit. Explore how Kentucky’s military families have kept in touch by writing letters, sending telegrams, and care packages. Face the challenge of sorting military mail so it gets home in time! Finish the week off with a Kentucky tradition as old as time...a SNOWBALL FIGHT! Spots are limited, so be sure to join our ranks before it’s too late!

For more information call 5027824144 or visit history.ky.gov/events