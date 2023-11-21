× Expand Arts Association of Oldham Coutny Winter in Kentucky at Gallery 104

Winter in Kentucky at Gallery 104

November 21 – January 6, 2024

This 8th annual holiday boutique featuring local artists will take place in downtown La Grange at Gallery 104. The gallery is a non-profit art gallery run by the Arts Association of Oldham County featuring local and regional artists’ work. This is an excellent opportunity to find original art for holiday gifts by AAOC artists represented in Gallery 104. Represented will be high quality original artwork at very reasonable prices.

For more information, please visit .touroldham.com/calendar/