Winter Solstice Guided Hike at Mahr Park Arboretum

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Winter Solstice Guided Hike

The winter solstice occurs on Wednesday, December 21, 2023! It is the shortest day of the year and the astronomical first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

Join us as we celebrate the winter solstice with a guided hike led by park volunteers. We will hike through the forest while enjoying the beautiful sights of winter.

Meet at the Mahr Welcome Center and wear winter gear.

For more information, please call 270.584.9017 

