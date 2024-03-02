Winter Sound Walk - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Winter Sound Walk

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

Join staff at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve for a relaxing hike into the preserve’s forests and meadows to listen for the many sounds of nature. Naturalist Jacob Crider will teach participants about natural acoustics, the sounds to animals, and dive into the valley of Little Huckleberry Creek. Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground. Bring binoculars, cameras or smartphones, and plenty of curiosity.

Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.228.4362
