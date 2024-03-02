Winter Sound Walk - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve march 2024 programs - 1 Winter Sound Walk

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

Join staff at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve for a relaxing hike into the preserve’s forests and meadows to listen for the many sounds of nature. Naturalist Jacob Crider will teach participants about natural acoustics, the sounds to animals, and dive into the valley of Little Huckleberry Creek. Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground. Bring binoculars, cameras or smartphones, and plenty of curiosity.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/