WOB Crawl (Woman-Owned Business) - Covington

WOB Crawl (Woman-Owned Business) at Covington

Arden & Gold invites you to support woman-owned business through delightful shopping!

Stop by Covington’s beautiful MainStrasse neighborhood and downtown for shopping, food, and fun with more than 30 woman-owned and women-led businesses!

Please start your day at the registration area where you will get your map and wristbands. From there, visit the businesses noted on the map for exclusive discounts!

Meet with the owners and enjoy these walkable neighborhoods while connecting with the woman-led business community here in Covington.

You can also enter to win a raffle basket filled with gifts from the participating businesses.

For those registered for the event, they are eligible for:

Free digitizing for new logos

Raffle/business card drawing - WIN 10 free t-shirts for your company/organization (announced end of day - 5 PM)

10% discount on one purchase (does not have to be purchased at the event - it is a special code given to them to use at any time)

For anyone who attends the event (including those who register), they are eligible for:

Spend $100 at our boutique/sidewalk sale, receive a free tote bag

Free shipping for any online orders placed during the event (we will have online order stations set up so customers can purchase items that might not be available to purchase in-person)

Enter to win a special giveaway for a $25 Arden & Gold gift card (announced end of day - 5 PM)

For more information, please visit ardenandgold.com/