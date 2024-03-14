× Expand Woman’s Club of Madisonville 2024 Spring Auction Woman’s Club of Madisonville 2024 Spring Auction

Woman’s Club of Madisonville Spring Auction

Bring your friends and your checkbook! This spring auction is hosted by the Woman’s Club of Madisonville and is sure to be a hit. Auction items include home decor, wreaths, door hangers, supplies for entertaining, dishes, and so much more! There will also be a silent auction for baked goods!

Spring auction tickets are available from:

Gather at the Mark

Merle Norman

The Gift Horse

Woman’s Club Members

ONLINE TICKET INFORMATION:

You have an opportunity this year to purchase your tickets ONLINE! All you need to do is complete the Spring Auction Reservation Form AND complete your purchase with payment to reserve your tickets. You may pick up your reserved tickets at the WILL CALL table at the auction.

Please use the two links provided to reserve and secure your tickets!

Spring Auction Reservation Form:

http://tinyurl.com/wcauctiontickets

(Tickets are NOT reserved without payment below.)

PAYMENT LINK: (Tickets are $21 each online.)

http://tinyurl.com/auctionticketspay

Deadline to purchase tickets online is March 8.