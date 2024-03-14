Woman’s Club of Madisonville Spring Auction
Ballard Convention Center 605 E. Arch St, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Woman’s Club of Madisonville 2024 Spring Auction
Woman’s Club of Madisonville 2024 Spring Auction
Woman’s Club of Madisonville Spring Auction
Bring your friends and your checkbook! This spring auction is hosted by the Woman’s Club of Madisonville and is sure to be a hit. Auction items include home decor, wreaths, door hangers, supplies for entertaining, dishes, and so much more! There will also be a silent auction for baked goods!
Spring auction tickets are available from:
Gather at the Mark
Merle Norman
The Gift Horse
Woman’s Club Members
ONLINE TICKET INFORMATION:
You have an opportunity this year to purchase your tickets ONLINE! All you need to do is complete the Spring Auction Reservation Form AND complete your purchase with payment to reserve your tickets. You may pick up your reserved tickets at the WILL CALL table at the auction.
Please use the two links provided to reserve and secure your tickets!
Spring Auction Reservation Form:
http://tinyurl.com/wcauctiontickets
(Tickets are NOT reserved without payment below.)
PAYMENT LINK: (Tickets are $21 each online.)
http://tinyurl.com/auctionticketspay
Deadline to purchase tickets online is March 8.