Women's Entrepreneurship Roundtable - Madisonville

Women business owners, startups, and entrepreneurs are coming together as a small group on March 30th, 2023 to discuss business challenges and opportunities. Don’t do business all alone!

We will be discussing three main topics:

Defying Social Expectations

Importance of Mentorship

Building a Support Network

Thursday March 30th, 2023

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Kentucky Innovation Station (downstairs)

38 W. Arch Street | Madisonville, KY 42431

$15.00/ticket - lunch provided

Limited spots are available.

This event is hosted by Kentucky Innovation Station and powered by KYInnovation.

Register online: placefull.com/3-30-23---women-s-entrepreneurship-roundtable?fbclid=iwar2iuybw1avnddc4djc-pkhs2qd--fko789fhhmeldx6ivvsctgl3aqxuew