Women's Entrepreneurship Roundtable - Madisonville
Kentucky Innovation Station 38 W. Arch St. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Women business owners, startups, and entrepreneurs are coming together as a small group on March 30th, 2023 to discuss business challenges and opportunities. Don’t do business all alone!
We will be discussing three main topics:
Defying Social Expectations
Importance of Mentorship
Building a Support Network
Thursday March 30th, 2023
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kentucky Innovation Station (downstairs)
38 W. Arch Street | Madisonville, KY 42431
$15.00/ticket - lunch provided
Limited spots are available.
This event is hosted by Kentucky Innovation Station and powered by KYInnovation.
Register online: placefull.com/3-30-23---women-s-entrepreneurship-roundtable?fbclid=iwar2iuybw1avnddc4djc-pkhs2qd--fko789fhhmeldx6ivvsctgl3aqxuew