Women of Valor, Women of Faith Reading - Lexington

× Expand Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning KBWC Webpage Images - 1 Top Left to Right: Cynthia Allen Shelby, Angela Allen Johnson, Claudia Love MairBottom Left to Right: Charliese Brown Lewis, Eugenia Johnson Smith, Nita B. Clarke

Women of Valor, Women of Faith Reading

Join us on Saturday, September 23 at 6:00PM for one night of six powerful voices. The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative and St. Peter Claver Catholic Church will elevate and amplify the words women of faith, featuring readings by Eugenia Johnson Smith, Angela Allen Johnson, Cynthia Allen Shelby, Nita B. Clarke, Charliese Brown Lewis, and Claudia Love Mair. The performance will take place at St. Peter Claver’s new sanctuary located at 485 W. 4th St., Lexington, KY 40508.

