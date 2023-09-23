Women of Valor, Women of Faith Reading - Lexington

St. Peter Claver Catholic Church 485 W. 4th St., Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Join us on Saturday, September 23 at 6:00PM for one night of six powerful voices. The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative and St. Peter Claver Catholic Church will elevate and amplify the words women of faith, featuring readings by Eugenia Johnson Smith, Angela Allen Johnson, Cynthia Allen Shelby, Nita B. Clarke, Charliese Brown Lewis, and Claudia Love Mair. The performance will take place at St. Peter Claver’s new sanctuary located at 485 W. 4th St., Lexington, KY 40508.

For more information, please visit carnegiecenterlex.org

Art & Exhibitions, Religion & Spirituality
