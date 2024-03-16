Women at War

Kentucky Military History Museum 125 125 E Main St, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Women at War 

Learn about the role of women in Kentucky’s military history from the siege of Bryan’s Station through modern times while viewing artifacts from Kentucky’s military history. The tour will begin in the Kentucky Military History Museum and conclude with a highlights tour of our special exhibit: “Our Stories, Our Service: Kentucky’s Women Veterans.”

For more information call 5027824144 or visit history.ky.gov/events

5027824144
