Women at War - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - Frankfort

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

Women at War - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - Frankfort

Learn about the role of women in Kentucky’s military history from the siege of Bryan’s Station through modern times while viewing artifacts from Kentucky’s military history. The tour will begin in the Kentucky Military History Museum and conclude with a highlights tour of our special exhibit: “Our Stories, Our Service: Kentucky’s Women Veterans.”

For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/

Info

Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Education & Learning, History
502.564.1792
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Women at War - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - Frankfort - 2023-11-11 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Women at War - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - Frankfort - 2023-11-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Women at War - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - Frankfort - 2023-11-11 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Women at War - Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History - Frankfort - 2023-11-11 13:00:00 ical