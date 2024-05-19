The Wonderful World of Plant Anatomy: Flowers and Fruit – In-Person at Yew Dell Gardens
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
The Wonderful World of Plant Anatomy: Flowers and Fruit – In-Person
The Wonderful World of Plant Anatomy: Flowers and Fruit – In-Person
$40- $50 per person.
A banana is a berry but a strawberry isn’t? Who knew? This class offers a great way to develop a deeper understanding of the flowers you grow and the fruit you eat. Garden & Arboretum Manager, Sayde Heckman, and Nursery & Greenhouse Manager, Jeff Margreiter, will take you on a magical mystery tour of the terms and the structures as you dissect (literally) and discuss this fascinating topic.
For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/