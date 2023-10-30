Wood’s Wilderness Wonder - Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
×
Wood’s Wilderness Wonder
Wood’s Wilderness Wonder
Wood’s Wilderness Wonder
Adventure awaits! Join Hopkins Co. Extension Agent Erika Wood for a Nature Hike through Pennyrile Forest!
The hike will begin at the lodge. Sign up today by calling the Hopkins Co. Extension Office at 270.821.3650.
Info
Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408
Home & Garden, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor