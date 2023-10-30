Wood’s Wilderness Wonder - Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park 20781 Pennyrile Lodge Road, Dawson Springs, Kentucky 42408

Wood’s Wilderness Wonder

Adventure awaits! Join Hopkins Co. Extension Agent Erika Wood for a Nature Hike through Pennyrile Forest!

The hike will begin at the lodge. Sign up today by calling the Hopkins Co. Extension Office at 270.821.3650.

Home & Garden, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270.821.3650
