× Expand think tank Woodford Reserve 3 Course Bourbon Dinner

Woodford Reserve 3 Course Bourbon Dinner

3 Course Dinner with a welcome, Woodford Reserve cocktail, in our private upstairs dining room. Taste of Woodford, Double Oaked, Malt . Set menu paired with each course, Kale Salad, Salmon over mushroom and pea risotto, truffle oil,& a Lemon blondie, blueberry jelly, ruby mousseline. Guest speaker is Chris Morris, Master Distiller Emeritus for Woodford Reserve. There will also be a raffle for 6 guest for a tour of the distillery . Taxes, and Gratuity is included in price.

For more information, please visit opentable.com/r/bourbons-bistro-louisville