The Woodland Art Fair

The 2020 Woodland Art Fair is the Lexington Art League's premiere event. This year marks the 45th year the Woodland Art Fair has been held. The Woodland Art Fair has received several national, regional & local honors including being voted a Top 200 Fine Art & Design Show in the nation in 2007-2019 by Sunshine Artist Magazine, a Top 20 Event by The Southeast Tourism Society and a Top 10 Festival by The Kentucky Travel Industry Association.

For more information call (859) 246-7024 or visit lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.html