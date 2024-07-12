Into the Woods – A New Musical at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Into the Woods – A New Musical Into the Woods – A New Musical

Into the Woods – A New Musical

The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family, and the choices we make. James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece… and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. Audition dates: Mid-May. Produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Sponsored by Don & Mary Susan Fishman. Permanent support for Community Theatre provided by the J.B. & Kiel Moore Community Programs Endowment.

Friday & Saturday, July 12 & 13, 2024 ∙ 7 P.M. ∙ Sunday, July 14, 2024 ∙ 2 P.M.

Tickets: $16 general admission; Students & children: half-price

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/into-the-woods