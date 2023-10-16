× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs

Monday Oct 16 2023

TICKETS are FREE for WS Partners call 859-252-8888 or CLICK HERE

PUBLIC TICKETS are $10 call the Lyric Box office 859-280-2201 1-5PM Mon-Fri, online CLICK HERE or get tickets at the door the night of the show. DOORS OPEN 6PM Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY

THE SCOOCHES is world-class lineup of standout musicians from New York, Suriname, Sapelo Island (Georgia), Mexico, India, and the Caribbean. Nick Russo leads the charge as bandleader and composer. Big Takeover Magazine best described their fluid convergence of cultures as “Not just music forged from myriad sounds and cultural styles garnered from genre and geography but the music of the world, about the world.”

JEFF PLANKENHORN is an Austin-based songwriter and had been an accompanist to the stars and first-call session musician in Texas (Joe Ely, Ruthie Foster, Ray Wylie Hubbard, etc.) for 16 years when he decided to go solo with his critically acclaimed SoulSlide album. He’s a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist who designed his own signature lap-steel “The Plank” that gained him an Austin Music Award.

