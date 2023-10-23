× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs

Monday Oct 23 2023

MICHAEL MARTIN MURPHY and RYAN MURPHYHe is one of America’s most awarded songwriters with global hit records like WILDFIRE, GERONIMO’S CADILLAC, CAROLINA IN THE PINES, WHAT’S FOREVER FOR and more. One of America’s most respected songwriters, Murphey’s songs have been recorded by multiple artists including John Denver, Kenny Rogers, Cher, Lyle Lovett and even The Monkees. He returns to WoodSongs with first album “Road Beyond the View” where with Ryan Murphey who are the writers, performers, producers, and the artists. This 9 song collection is a musical journey into things that Father and Son enjoyed growing up together in and around Taos, NM

