× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs

Monday Nov 6 2023

TICKETS are FREE for WS Partners call 859.252.8888 or CLICK HERE

PUBLIC TICKETS are $10 call the Lyric Box office 859.280.2201 1-5PM Mon-Fri, online CLICK HERE or get tickets at the door the night of the show. DOORS OPEN 6PM Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY

DAN TYMINSKI is a 14-time Grammy winner and icon of the bluegrass world. He is a member of Alison Krauss and Union Station, the star of the Oh Brother Where Art Thou? motion picture with “Man of Constant Sorrow.” He started playing mandolin at the age of six but heard a tape of JD Crowe when he was 12 and turned to the banjo full time. Dan returns to WoodSongs with his full band to introduce song from his brand new album, “God Fearing Heathen.”

For more information, please visit woodsongs.com/