× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs

Monday Nov 27 2023 – Artists TBA

TICKETS are FREE for WS Partners call 859.252.8888 or CLICK HERE

PUBLIC TICKETS are $10 call the Lyric Box office 859.280.2201 1-5PM Mon-Fri, online CLICK HEREor get tickets at the door the night of the show. DOORS OPEN 6PM Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY

For more information, please visit woodsongs.com/