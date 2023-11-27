WoodSongs

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

WoodSongs 

Monday Nov 27 2023 – Artists TBA

TICKETS are FREE for WS Partners call 859.252.8888 or CLICK HERE

PUBLIC TICKETS are $10 call the Lyric Box office 859.280.2201 1-5PM Mon-Fri, online CLICK HEREor get tickets at the door the night of the show. DOORS OPEN 6PM Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY

For more information, please visit woodsongs.com/

Info

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
859.280.2201
Google Calendar - WoodSongs - 2023-11-27 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - WoodSongs - 2023-11-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - WoodSongs - 2023-11-27 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - WoodSongs - 2023-11-27 00:00:00 ical