Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
TUESDAY DECEMBER 12 2023 – Artists TBA
TUESDAY DECEMBER 12 2023
DOORS OPEN 6PM
RIDERS IN THE SKY the multi Grammy award winning stars of motion picture, radio, television and the Grand Ole Opry and WoodSongs 1000th broadcast return for a special event Tuesday, Dec 12 … join Ranger Doug, Too Slim, Woody Paul and Joey, the CowPolka King as they introduce songs from their brand new album, THROW A SADDLE ON A STAR
This will be our final show for 2023 before taking a break (there is no WoodSongs Mon, Dec 11)
For more information, please visit woodsongs.com/