WoodSongs

ROB ROBINSON also known as the front man for a band called HEAVYDRUNK Rob is a veteran songwriter and blues musician. His songwriting and vocal expertise is reflected in the infectious, swampy groves of the first single “If I loved You Hard Enough.” Rob is not just a brilliant blues musicians, he also supports other artists as owner of the infamous and historic Puckett’s Grocery in Leiper’s Fork, Tn just outside of Nashville, one of the best live music venues in middle Tennessee.

HANNAH CONNOLLY is a passionate blues artist and Americana songwriter whose personal journey and musical evolution make her a compelling addition to WoodSongs. Originally from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, her debut album “From Where You Are” is an immersive meditation on profound loss and grief, stemming from the tragic death of her younger brother. “After losing my youngest brother to a drunk driver, I struggled with processing grief. It took a long time to be able to see beauty in the world again and the place I ended up finding it was in nature,” Connolly’s musical journey began with her love for theater and storytelling, eventually leading her to join a pop-punk band and discover her passion for music-making.

PUBLIC TICKETS are $10 call the Lyric Box office 859.280.2201 1-5PM Mon-Fri, online CLICK HEREor get tickets at the door the night of the show. DOORS OPEN 6PM Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY

For more information, please call 859.280.2201 or visit woodsongs.com/