× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs - Kids

Monday Aug 21 2023 – WOODSONGS KIDS

Now airing on WEKU CLASSICAL FM Sat 12N. HEAR the 4 min feature click here

Now airing on 96.1FM THE HOUND Sundays 8am in Central KY

Thanks to Kentucky Tourism and VisitLEX ALL TICKETS are FREE call 859.252.8888 to reserve your seats or CLICK HERE … DOORS OPEN 6PM Lyric Theatre 300 E 3rd St, Lexington KY Tonight there will be TWO 30 minute episodes taped. Connect to WoodSongs Kids TV & Radio Series

WoodSongs is a live audience celebration of grassroots music and the artists who make it. The show airs on over 500+ radio stations, on American Forces Radio Network twice each weekend in 177 nations, every military base and US Naval ship in the world, in millions of TV homes as a public TV series and Friday’s on RFD-TV America’s Most Important Rural Network. WoodSongs is produced 44 Mondays a year.

For more information, please visit woodsongs.com/