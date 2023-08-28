× Expand Michael Johnathan Woodsongs Old Time Radio Hour

WoodSongs

Monday Aug 28 2023

LARRY & JOE are Larry Bellorín & Joe Troop are two brilliant musicians who merge Appalachian bluegrass with traditional Venezuelen music. Larry’s album CHE APALACHE was produced by multi-Grammy winning banjo master BELA FLECK. Two virtuosos of their respective folk traditions, both brimming with passion and fury. Larry’s story alone could fill and hour broadcast … migrated to the United States, facing political exile and seeking asylum – first alone and then joined by his wife and young daughter. To support his family and make ends meet, he worked 10-hour days on a construction site. Amazing!

SISTAH LA LA (La’Shelle Allen) is a classically trained singer who has been sharing her gifts with the world for over three decades. An incredible voice that has performed with opera companies across America. As an artist she has devoted much of her career to re-introduce the importance of the American Negro song and music in the 21st century. She is Odetta, Pail Robeson, Blind Boys of Alabama and Pavaratti wrapped up in one incredible singer.

